Globe Enterprises Reports Stellar Q2 FY2025-26 Performance

Ahmedabad, India — Globe Enterprises (India) Limited has reported a strong financial performance for the quarter ending September 2025, with revenue increasing by 6.81% to ₹15,856.26 lacs and profit soaring by 219.94% to ₹446.38 lacs. These figures highlight the company's efficient operations and market expansion efforts.

Bhavik Parikh, Managing Director, expressed confidence in the company's growth trajectory, citing improved operational efficiency. The strategic initiatives include a company name change, share purchase by the promoter, and expanding presence through a virtual branch office in Mumbai.

Additionally, Globe Enterprises has rationalized its non-core assets and approved a demerger scheme for its online business, transferring brands 'Indigenx' and 'Orijean' to a new entity, aiming for sharper focus and enhanced profitability.