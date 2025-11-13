Left Menu

Globe Enterprises Reports Stellar Q2 FY2025-26 Performance

Globe Enterprises (India) Limited unveiled its financial results for Q2 FY2025-26, showing significant revenue and profit growth. Key developments include a company name change, promoter share acquisition, a new virtual branch in Mumbai, asset rationalization, and a planned demerger of its online business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:32 IST
Globe Enterprises Reports Stellar Q2 FY2025-26 Performance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ahmedabad, India — Globe Enterprises (India) Limited has reported a strong financial performance for the quarter ending September 2025, with revenue increasing by 6.81% to ₹15,856.26 lacs and profit soaring by 219.94% to ₹446.38 lacs. These figures highlight the company's efficient operations and market expansion efforts.

Bhavik Parikh, Managing Director, expressed confidence in the company's growth trajectory, citing improved operational efficiency. The strategic initiatives include a company name change, share purchase by the promoter, and expanding presence through a virtual branch office in Mumbai.

Additionally, Globe Enterprises has rationalized its non-core assets and approved a demerger scheme for its online business, transferring brands 'Indigenx' and 'Orijean' to a new entity, aiming for sharper focus and enhanced profitability.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Surge Amid End of U.S. Government Shutdown

Global Markets Surge Amid End of U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
2
International Educity Set to Revolutionize Indian Education Landscape

International Educity Set to Revolutionize Indian Education Landscape

 India
3
UKPNP Chairman's Successful US Visit Paves Way for Global Advocacy

UKPNP Chairman's Successful US Visit Paves Way for Global Advocacy

 Switzerland
4
NAAC Show-Cause Notice to Al Falah University Over False Accreditation Claims

NAAC Show-Cause Notice to Al Falah University Over False Accreditation Claim...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025