Reimagining Energy: Paving India's Path to a Developed Nation by 2047

Suman Bery, Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog, underscored the necessity of 'reimagining our energy security' at the Energy and Security Conference organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). He argued for an inclusive, dynamic approach as part of India's journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047, emphasizing that energy security extends beyond just fuel supply and must be integrated into sustainable development, economic growth, and technological resilience.

Bery emphasized that India's ongoing energy transition should not be isolated but instead viewed within the broader context of the country's development strategy. He called for a broader definition of energy security, moving beyond fossil-fuel self-sufficiency to include supply diversification, emerging technologies adoption, and system flexibility enhancements.

Bery pointed out the fluid nature of 'energy security,' urging India to adopt agile and forward-thinking grid designs and manufacturing bases. Highlighting the connection to India's 'Viksit Bharat' ambition by 2047, he stressed the need for resilient, innovative energy systems, urging both corporate and policy sectors to enhance their roles.

