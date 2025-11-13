Indian Stock Market Ends Steady Amid Volatility: All Eyes on Trade Deal, Bihar Polls

On Thursday, Indian stock indices closed the trading session with slight changes, displaying resilience amid a day marked by considerable swings, with intraday high-low fluctuations reaching around 600 points.

Investors exercised caution as they keenly await updates on the anticipated US-India trade deal and the election results from Bihar, with much of the attention directed towards the potential outcomes that could influence market dynamics, particularly given the record-closing levels of the Sensex and Nifty.

Sustained uptrend remains challenging due to factors such as FII selling, high valuations, and mixed global cues, necessitating cautious strategies like buy-on-dips and trailing stop-losses for risk management, as noted by market analysts.

(With inputs from agencies.)