Indian Stock Market Ends Steady Amid Volatility: All Eyes on Trade Deal, Bihar Polls
Indian stock indices ended largely unchanged on Thursday despite a volatile session. Investors remain cautious, awaiting potential developments on the US-India trade deal and Bihar election results. Sensex and Nifty closed with marginal gains, continuing a four-session positive streak amid prevailing global uncertainties.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Indian stock indices closed the trading session with slight changes, displaying resilience amid a day marked by considerable swings, with intraday high-low fluctuations reaching around 600 points.
Investors exercised caution as they keenly await updates on the anticipated US-India trade deal and the election results from Bihar, with much of the attention directed towards the potential outcomes that could influence market dynamics, particularly given the record-closing levels of the Sensex and Nifty.
Sustained uptrend remains challenging due to factors such as FII selling, high valuations, and mixed global cues, necessitating cautious strategies like buy-on-dips and trailing stop-losses for risk management, as noted by market analysts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Women Lead Voter Turnout in Historic Bihar Elections
BJP's Giriraj Singh Confident in NDA's Dominance Amidst Bihar Elections
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP and EC of 'Vote Chori' in Bihar Elections
Historic Zero Repolls in Bihar Elections: A New Era in Democracy
US Stocks Ride AI Wave Amid Market Volatility