Indian Stock Market Ends Steady Amid Volatility: All Eyes on Trade Deal, Bihar Polls

Indian stock indices ended largely unchanged on Thursday despite a volatile session. Investors remain cautious, awaiting potential developments on the US-India trade deal and Bihar election results. Sensex and Nifty closed with marginal gains, continuing a four-session positive streak amid prevailing global uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:11 IST
BSE building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, Indian stock indices closed the trading session with slight changes, displaying resilience amid a day marked by considerable swings, with intraday high-low fluctuations reaching around 600 points.

Investors exercised caution as they keenly await updates on the anticipated US-India trade deal and the election results from Bihar, with much of the attention directed towards the potential outcomes that could influence market dynamics, particularly given the record-closing levels of the Sensex and Nifty.

Sustained uptrend remains challenging due to factors such as FII selling, high valuations, and mixed global cues, necessitating cautious strategies like buy-on-dips and trailing stop-losses for risk management, as noted by market analysts.

