Left Menu

Unlocking MSME Growth: Overcoming India's Regulatory Challenges

The Assocham report identifies critical regulatory and infrastructural barriers that hinder MSMEs in India. It advocates for streamlined state-driven reforms, improved compliance systems, and infrastructure upgrades. The report recommends digitized single window systems and a simplified MSME compliance form to rationalize processes and facilitate business operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:02 IST
Unlocking MSME Growth: Overcoming India's Regulatory Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Despite their potential to significantly contribute to India's economy, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) face numerous hurdles, according to a new report by the industry body Assocham. Released on Thursday, the report outlines persistent regulatory and infrastructural barriers that stifle MSME growth in various Indian states.

The report, "Ease of Doing Business in the Indian States," calls for accelerated reforms to empower MSMEs. Key issues include complex and overlapping approval processes, GST-related complications, and infrastructure bottlenecks. The report emphasizes the necessity of switching from fragmented to digitized single window systems, especially in states like West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

To further ease the burden on small businesses, the report suggests a significant overhaul of the compliance architecture. Recommendations include a consolidated annual MSME compliance form and moving certain filings to a biennial or triennial cycle. The report underscores the need for a predictable, transparent, and efficient business environment to propel economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jyothi Surekha Vennam Leads India to Archery Glory at Asian Championships

Jyothi Surekha Vennam Leads India to Archery Glory at Asian Championships

 Bangladesh
2
Doctor's Journey: A Flight Ticket Unravels Terror Links

Doctor's Journey: A Flight Ticket Unravels Terror Links

 India
3
Predicting Memory Loss: The New Tool in Alzheimer's Detection

Predicting Memory Loss: The New Tool in Alzheimer's Detection

 India
4
Oil Market Surplus Looms: IEA Predicts Larger Than Expected Oversupply

Oil Market Surplus Looms: IEA Predicts Larger Than Expected Oversupply

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025