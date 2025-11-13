VGL Limited Sees Strategic Turnaround with New Leadership and Financial Revamp

VGL Limited announced a remarkable financial turnaround for the quarter ending September 2025, attributing the improvement to a leadership transition and strategic reorganization. The company reported a 79.8% year-over-year increase in revenue from operations, bolstered by stronger financial execution under new management.

The company's EBITDA swung to positive territory, reaching ₹138.46 million with a notable 49.75% margin, and finance costs were nearly eliminated. These achievements reflected sharper business operations and effective balance sheet measures.

As part of a broader strategic focus, VGL Limited continues to emphasize high-margin product lines and intends to maintain its momentum into the next quarter, prioritizing cost management and growth opportunities in emerging textile markets domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)