VGL Limited Sees Strategic Turnaround with New Leadership and Financial Revamp

VGL Limited reported a significant increase in profitability and balance sheet improvement for the quarter ending September 2025. A leadership transition contributed to a 79.8% increase in revenue from operations, a significant rise in EBITDA, and a near-zero finance cost, marking a positive financial transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:15 IST
VGL Limited announced a remarkable financial turnaround for the quarter ending September 2025, attributing the improvement to a leadership transition and strategic reorganization. The company reported a 79.8% year-over-year increase in revenue from operations, bolstered by stronger financial execution under new management.

The company's EBITDA swung to positive territory, reaching ₹138.46 million with a notable 49.75% margin, and finance costs were nearly eliminated. These achievements reflected sharper business operations and effective balance sheet measures.

As part of a broader strategic focus, VGL Limited continues to emphasize high-margin product lines and intends to maintain its momentum into the next quarter, prioritizing cost management and growth opportunities in emerging textile markets domestically and internationally.

