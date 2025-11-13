KEP Engineering's Rs 100 Crore Green Revolution

Hyderabad-based KEP Engineering has announced its ambition to invest Rs 100 crore in the next five years. The investment will strengthen its manufacturing capabilities and support sustainable wastewater treatment solutions for various industrial sectors in India.

According to Managing Director Malu Kamble, the company's expanded capacity is projected to generate annual revenues of Rs 500 crore, supported by a robust domestic vendor network and increased industrial engagement.

Specializing in Zero Liquid Discharge systems, KEP Engineering aims to promote resource recovery and circular water reuse to ensure long-term operational stability for industries. Since its 2010 inception, the company has deployed over 600 systems treating 80 million liters of industrial waste daily across 35 sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)