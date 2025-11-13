AfDB Approves $71.55m Programme to Boost Jobs, Skills and Stability in Northern Ghana

The African Development Bank Group has approved a $71.55 million grant to support a major new development initiative in Ghana aimed at expanding job opportunities, strengthening social cohesion, and empowering women and youth—particularly in the country’s historically underserved northern regions.

The comprehensive four-year programme, running from 2026 to 2029, represents one of the Bank’s most ambitious investments in Ghana’s human capital and peacebuilding infrastructure in recent years.

Transforming Demographic Potential into Economic Opportunity

The initiative is designed to reach 33,000 beneficiaries, including:

28,000 trained in technical, digital and vocational skills

5,000 additional women and youth trained in agri-business and sustainable resource management

22,000 direct jobs created

6,189 indirect jobs expected across key value chains

Women aged 36 and above, along with young people between 18 and 35, form the core focus groups. These demographics represent a significant share of Ghana’s labour force and are central to long-term economic stability.

“This programme will contribute to Ghana’s efforts in turning its demographic bulge into a demographic dividend,” said Eyerusalem Fasika, AfDB Country Manager for Ghana. “By equipping women and youth with market-relevant skills and access to finance, we are helping advance peace, stability, and prosperity—particularly in northern Ghana.”

Supporting National Priorities: Big Push and 24-Hour Economy

The programme aligns with the African Development Bank’s Country Strategy Paper for Ghana and complements two key national initiatives:

Government’s Big Push Agenda – designed to accelerate infrastructure development and catalyse job creation

24-Hour Economy Proposal – intended to boost youth employment and expand productivity across regions

By deliberately concentrating resources in regions most affected by underdevelopment, climate stress and insecurity, the programme is expected to contribute to long-term political and economic stability.

Tackling Structural Vulnerabilities and Conflict Risks

Northern Ghana continues to face a complex set of challenges, including:

Recurrent farmer–herder conflicts

Climate-driven droughts and resource scarcity

Spillover risks from Sahel-region insecurity

High youth unemployment and limited market opportunities

The Bank’s preventive development approach prioritises early interventions that strengthen livelihoods, expand economic opportunity, and reduce the root causes of instability.

Modernising Skills for a Changing Economy

A major component of the programme is the modernisation and expansion of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) infrastructure. Training will focus on high-demand sectors:

STEM fields

Digital skills and ICT

Creative industries, coding and generative AI

Entrepreneurship and innovation

For rural and agri-based communities, an additional 5,000 beneficiaries—primarily women—will receive training in:

Poultry and fisheries

Beekeeping

Responsible mining

Climate adaptation techniques

Financial literacy and peacebuilding

This integrated model aims to boost productivity across traditional and emerging economic sectors.

Expanding Finance and Market Access for MSMEs

The programme also includes targeted support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) owned by women and youth through:

A new micro-credit financing facility

Expanded business-to-business linkages

Value-chain development support

Capacity building for entrepreneurship

By enabling MSMEs to access markets and capital, the programme will help foster long-term economic independence for thousands of households.

Strengthening Governance, Protection and Peacebuilding

Recognising the importance of strong local governance, the initiative will train selected district assembly members in:

Conflict prevention

Gender-based violence prevention

Early marriage avoidance strategies

Community resilience and social cohesion techniques

These components are essential for creating safe, stable environments where economic development can flourish.

A First for Ghana: Results-Based Financing (RBF)

This marks Ghana’s first use of a Results-Based Financing (RBF) instrument within the AfDB’s national portfolio. Under the RBF model, funds are disbursed based on measurable results and verified outcomes, promoting:

Greater transparency

Stronger institutional performance

Improved implementation efficiency

Accountability for development impacts

Building Inclusive, Peaceful and Prosperous Communities

The AfDB’s investment is expected to deliver long-term benefits across northern Ghana, improving access to economic opportunities, reducing vulnerability to conflict, and empowering women to become central drivers of community resilience.

By integrating economic empowerment, climate adaptation, job creation, and peacebuilding, the programme stands as a flagship model for inclusive development across West Africa.