Eureka Forbes Surges Forward with 31.77% Profit Growth

Eureka Forbes Ltd, under Advent International, reported an impressive 31.77% increase in net profit for Q2 FY26, reaching Rs 62.92 crore. The company's strong performance was driven by significant growth in the robotics segment and a 14.7% rise in operational revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:32 IST
Eureka Forbes Ltd, a key player in health and hygiene products, has announced a 31.77% increase in its consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 62.92 crore for the September quarter of FY26.

This surge, as revealed in its regulatory filing, contrasts with the Rs 47.74 crore profit from the same quarter last year, underlining the company's robust growth trajectory.

Pratik Pota, MD and CEO, emphasized the 14.9% year-on-year revenue growth, citing notable performance in the robotics segment as a key catalyst.

(With inputs from agencies.)

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

