KSB Limited Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth with Key Project Wins

KSB Limited, a leading pump and valve manufacturer, reported a robust 5.4% increase in quarterly sales for Q3 2025, tallying up to INR 649.6 crores. Highlighted achievements include major contracts in the power and energy sectors, strategic renewable energy projects, and certifications bolstering their market position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:46 IST
KSB Limited registers growth in the third quarter- July'25 to September'25. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

KSB Limited, a prominent player in the global pump and valve industry, announced commendable growth in its third-quarter financial results for 2025. Driven by strategic project wins and a steadfast focus on innovation, the company reported a 5.4% increase in sales, reaching INR 649.6 crores from July to September.

Key achievements highlighted during this period include securing a prestigious INR 5.33 crore contract for a power plant project and a significant export order amounting to INR 53.6 crore for an energy initiative in the U.S. Additionally, KSB strengthened its presence in the renewable energy sector with a notable INR 34.4 crore order for solar pump installations under a state initiative.

The company continues to enhance its market footprint through certifications such as FM Approval for firefighting pumps and NORSOK Phase 1 certification for its foundry. Recognized as a Great Place to Work, KSB Limited remains committed to innovation, financial strength, and sustainability, pursuing excellence in engineering solutions.

