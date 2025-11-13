KSB Limited Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth with Key Project Wins

KSB Limited, a prominent player in the global pump and valve industry, announced commendable growth in its third-quarter financial results for 2025. Driven by strategic project wins and a steadfast focus on innovation, the company reported a 5.4% increase in sales, reaching INR 649.6 crores from July to September.

Key achievements highlighted during this period include securing a prestigious INR 5.33 crore contract for a power plant project and a significant export order amounting to INR 53.6 crore for an energy initiative in the U.S. Additionally, KSB strengthened its presence in the renewable energy sector with a notable INR 34.4 crore order for solar pump installations under a state initiative.

The company continues to enhance its market footprint through certifications such as FM Approval for firefighting pumps and NORSOK Phase 1 certification for its foundry. Recognized as a Great Place to Work, KSB Limited remains committed to innovation, financial strength, and sustainability, pursuing excellence in engineering solutions.

