Star Air Takes Flight with Rs 150 Crore Series B Boost

In a strategic move to bolster its position in the burgeoning Indian aviation market, Star Air has raised Rs 150 crore from a high-profile Series B funding round. The airline, owned by the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, attracted notable investors, including Micro Labs Ltd and Deepak Agarwal of Bikaji Foods.

This funding forms part of a broader Rs 350-crore Series B initiative, aimed at expanding Star Air's fleet and route network. With an eye on the future, the airline plans to enhance its Non-Scheduled Operator Permit operations and its Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities.

Star Air's CEO, Simran Singh Tiwana, emphasized the importance of this financial injection in achieving their ambitious goal of operating 50 aircraft by 2030. The move is set to enhance route efficiency and service quality, while the airline continues to focus on maintaining operational excellence and safety standards.

