Modern Diagnostic Set to Launch IPO for Expansion and Innovation

Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre Limited is gearing up for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) scheduled for December 31, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹36.89 Crore by issuing 40,99,200 equity shares, priced between ₹85 to ₹90 per share.

The proceeds from the IPO will be deployed towards capital expenditure for purchasing advanced medical equipment, fulfilling working capital requirements, repaying certain debts, and other corporate purposes, according to Dr. Devendra Singh Yadav, Chairman cum Managing Director of the company.

With a robust network of 21 centres across 8 states, Modern Diagnostic focuses on providing precise and dependable diagnostic services. The planned IPO is anticipated to strengthen its infrastructure, enhance testing capabilities, and support its strategic expansion agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)