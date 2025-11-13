Left Menu

India Surges Ahead with 235 Critical Mineral Projects, Eyes Rare Earth Potential

India's Geological Survey has completed 235 critical mineral projects, a substantial rise from 65 in 2020-21. This development aligns with efforts to boost green energy and self-reliance in the mineral sector, following amendments to mining regulations. Plans include innovative exploration strategies and enhancement of rare earth processing capacities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:26 IST
Siladitya Sengupta, Deputy Director General PSS:P&M Geological Survey of India (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leap towards mineral self-reliance, India has completed 235 projects focused on critical minerals, starkly increasing from the 65 projects finished in 2020-21, a senior official from the Geological Survey of India revealed to ANI during the Energy Security Conference 2025 in New Delhi.

Siladitya Sengupta, Deputy Director General of PSS:P&M Geological Survey of India, highlighted the vital role of critical minerals and rare earth minerals in the green energy transition. The amendment to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, which now mandates e-auctions for mineral concessions to enhance transparency, has fueled exploration activities.

Sengupta pointed out the necessity of exploring deep-seated and concealed mineral deposits due to the exhaustion of easily accessible, high-grade surface deposits. The Geological Survey of India aims to transition from traditional surface-evidence to conceptual model-based exploration, enhancing the nation's potential in rare earth minerals and processing capabilities, as underlined by 35 geological blocks recently allocated to the Ministry of Mines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

