India Strengthens Self-sufficiency in Critical Minerals

Mohammad Sadiq, Director at the Ministry of Mines, highlighted a pressing challenge on Thursday: developing a solid processing value chain for critical minerals. The ministry has identified nine Centres of Excellence (CoEs) to spearhead industry efforts in advancing homegrown technologies.

Sadiq stressed that the ministry is committed to supporting initiatives from both industry and research bodies to achieve critical minerals' self-sufficiency. He acknowledged the complexity of the path ahead but noted that progress is underway. "The major challenge remains developing the processing value chain for these minerals," Sadiq remarked.

In a significant move, the Ministry recognized two more institutions in October—Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, and Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology, Hyderabad—as CoEs under the National Critical Mineral Mission. This mission serves as India's strategic framework to secure critical mineral supply chains domestically and globally.

Critical minerals are vital for emerging sectors like clean energy, mobility transition, and advanced technologies such as electronics, defense, and space. To achieve higher Technology Readiness Levels, the CoEs will conduct transformative research using a consortium model to consolidate R&D efforts.

Under the National Critical Mineral Mission, the government has greenlit a Rs 1,500 crore incentive scheme to enhance recycling capacity for these crucial materials, working towards a sustainable and self-sufficient future.

