ONGC Expands Horizons: From Hydrocarbons to Rare Earths and Helium

In a bid to bolster India's energy security and advance decarbonization efforts, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is expanding its exploration endeavors beyond hydrocarbons to include rare earth minerals and helium. This strategic diversification is aimed at aligning with the country's long-term energy goals, according to a senior official.

O P Sinha, Director of Exploration at ONGC, highlighted the need for increased domestic exploration in light of rising energy consumption. "We're exploring new areas, including rare earth minerals, with guidance from the Geological Survey of India," Sinha stated during the Energy Security Conference 2025. Such initiatives are crucial for building future resilience in India's energy landscape.

To support these ambitions, the Indian government has launched the National Critical Mineral Mission, focusing on a self-reliant supply of essential minerals for clean energy transition. Sinha noted that ONGC has started detecting helium traces in its gas wells and is researching effective ways to harness this resource, further integrating traditional exploration with essential minerals for renewable technology.

ONGC remains committed to strengthening its domestic oil and gas exploration, intensifying efforts in frontier and deeper areas to meet growing demand. "We must adopt new technologies and foster collaborations to cut costs and deliver quicker results," Sinha said, crediting supportive government policies for these advancements.

While venturing into new resources, ONGC continues its Enhanced Oil Recovery and Improved Oil Recovery programs, achieving significant output increases in mature fields. Notably, production in the Krishna-Godavari Basin has begun, with ongoing appraisals in the Mahanadi Basin.

By combining traditional exploration with diversification into rare earths and helium, ONGC is committed to future-proofing India's energy sector. "Through technology, innovation, and collaboration, India can secure its energy future while promoting global low-carbon growth," Sinha concluded.

