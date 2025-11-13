Reliance Group Unveils First-Ever ESOPs for Employees

On Thursday, Reliance Group unveiled its inaugural Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) for workers at Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power. This strategic initiative involves 2,500 employees, underscoring the company's commitment to its workforce, which it regards as vital drivers of growth and transformation.

The announcement follows shareholder approval granted on November 3, 2024, allowing the ESOPs to be implemented. Eligible employees will have the opportunity to exercise their options at Rs 10 per share, reflecting their enduring loyalty and significant contribution to the company's rejuvenation journey.

As of now, Reliance Group caters to a vast customer base and has significant assets worth Rs 1,07,123 crore with a net worth of Rs 40,856 crore, spanning over 28,000 employees and over 50 lakh shareholders in Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power.

(With inputs from agencies.)