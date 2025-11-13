Left Menu

Kolkata Metro's Orange Line Expansion Hits Traffic Block Snag

Kolkata Metro's Orange Line extension faces delays as authorities await a no-objection certificate from Kolkata Police for traffic block at Chingrighata crossing. The project, stuck for months, requires this approval to finalize construction linking Garia with Salt Lake Sector V. A decision is expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Metro's ambitious Orange Line expansion has encountered unexpected hurdles, as crucial traffic block permissions remain withheld by Kolkata Police. This delay affects the major viaduct construction at Chingrighata crossing on the EM Bypass.

The implementing agency, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), requested the necessary no-objection certificate for temporary traffic diversion—needed for segment launching—during the weekends this November. The move aims to connect the line between piers 317, 318, and 319, bridging a critical 366-meter gap.

Kolkata Metro Railway authorities remain hopeful, despite setbacks. Metro services currently operate between Kavi Subhas and Beleghata, but further expansion hinges on this approval, anticipated next week to facilitate the final section's girder launching.

(With inputs from agencies.)

