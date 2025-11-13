UFlex Ltd Bounces Back: Reports Profit Amidst Global Expansion

UFlex Ltd, a prominent player in the flexible packaging sector, showcased a notable recovery by registering a consolidated net profit of Rs 26.91 crore in the September quarter. This marks a significant improvement over the Rs 64.62 crore loss reported in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations remained relatively stable, recording a slight increase from Rs 3,833.38 crore to Rs 3,832.03 crore. Total expenses for the quarter were reported at Rs 3,819.76 crore, while total income, including other sources, amounted to Rs 3,860.98 crore.

Headquartered in Noida, UFlex continues to cement its position as India's largest multinational packaging material company, with a strong global presence in nine countries. On the BSE, UFlex shares closed at Rs 533.55, reflecting a 0.36% increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)