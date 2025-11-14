Left Menu

Akasa Air Elevates Customer Engagement with New Tech Partnership

Akasa Air partners with One Point One Solutions to implement an Omnichannel CCaaS solution, enhancing customer engagement and operational efficiency. The new system integrates multiple communication channels, providing real-time customer insights to improve service delivery and customer satisfaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Akasa Air, renowned as India's fastest-growing airline, is stepping into a new phase of customer service by collaborating with One Point One Solutions. This partnership introduces a cutting-edge Omnichannel CCaaS solution, devised to elevate customer interaction and streamline operations.

The initiative aims to unify communication channels, enabling Akasa Air to interact with customers through voice, email, and more, all within a single cohesive system. This advancement ensures quicker, more consistent responses and harnesses real-time data to achieve improved service outcomes.

Anticipated to roll out in the coming weeks, the solution is bolstered by an analytics dashboard to monitor key performance indicators. Akasa's tech-driven expansion mirrors its strategic vision of sustained growth, embodied by their significant Boeing 737 MAX fleet investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

