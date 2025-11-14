Tariffs Wreak Havoc on Swiss Precision Machinery Sector

Norbert Steuer, a dedicated logistics worker at Swiss precision machinery maker K.R. Pfiffner, faces redundancy after three decades with the company. Taxed by U.S. tariffs and a beleaguered auto industry, Pfiffner plans to let go of 80 out of its 105 staff members.

The company, instrumental to automakers like Mercedes-Benz and suppliers such as Robert Bosch, is caught in the turmoil of a weakening European car market. President Donald Trump's tariffs and a slowdown in exports to China have exacerbated this sector's woes, heavily impacting manufacturing hubs like Germany.

The prognosis for the European industrial supply chain is grim as Swissmem warns of significant potential job losses. For Pfiffner, the dire economic circumstances are akin to a 'bomb,' devastating its U.S. orders and triggering widespread layoffs that ripple through local economies.

