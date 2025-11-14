Megabillions for 'Smart Andhra': Adani's Massive Investment Vision Unveiled
The Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, is set to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh over the next decade. The investments will span sectors such as data centers, cement, ports, energy, and advanced manufacturing, firmly establishing Andhra Pradesh as a hub for transformation.
During the Andhra Pradesh Investor Summit, Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & SEZ, stressed that this financial initiative surpasses the Rs 40,000 crore already injected into the region. These developments come on the heels of a strategic partnership with Google, revealing plans for a USD 15-billion Tech Park in Vizag.
During the Andhra Pradesh Investor Summit, Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & SEZ, stressed that this financial initiative surpasses the Rs 40,000 crore already injected into the region. These developments come on the heels of a strategic partnership with Google, revealing plans for a USD 15-billion Tech Park in Vizag.
The Vizag Tech Park, a collaborative venture between Adani and Google, is set to become one of the largest green-powered hyperscale data-center ecosystems globally. The project reflects a USD 15-billion vision for sustainable and high-tech growth. The investment will also pave the way for new transmission lines and renewable energy hubs.
