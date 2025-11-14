Left Menu

Megabillions for 'Smart Andhra': Adani's Massive Investment Vision Unveiled

The Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, is set to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh over the next decade. The investments will span sectors such as data centers, cement, ports, energy, and advanced manufacturing, firmly establishing Andhra Pradesh as a hub for transformation.

Visakhapatnam | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:51 IST
The Adani Group, spearheaded by billionaire Gautam Adani, is planning a colossal investment exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh, targeting sectors like data centers, cement, ports, energy, and advanced manufacturing in the coming decade. This strategic move aims to foster business growth in southern India.

During the Andhra Pradesh Investor Summit, Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & SEZ, stressed that this financial initiative surpasses the Rs 40,000 crore already injected into the region. These developments come on the heels of a strategic partnership with Google, revealing plans for a USD 15-billion Tech Park in Vizag.

The Vizag Tech Park, a collaborative venture between Adani and Google, is set to become one of the largest green-powered hyperscale data-center ecosystems globally. The project reflects a USD 15-billion vision for sustainable and high-tech growth. The investment will also pave the way for new transmission lines and renewable energy hubs.

