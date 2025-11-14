Left Menu

MRF Ltd's Financial Leap: Record Quarterly Profits Highlight Growth

MRF Ltd reported an 11.7% increase in its consolidated net profit for Q2 of 2025, reaching Rs 525.64 crore. The firm's revenue rose to Rs 7,378.72 crore compared to the previous year. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 31 per share.

Tyre manufacturing giant MRF Ltd has announced a significant rise in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company reported an 11.7% increase, bringing the profit to Rs 525.64 crore compared to Rs 470.7 crore in the same quarter last year.

MRF's consolidated revenue reached Rs 7,378.72 crore, showcasing a robust growth from Rs 6,881.09 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The total expenses for the quarter amounted to Rs 6,788.16 crore, up from Rs 6,363.12 crore in the previous year.

The company's board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 31 per equity share, signifying strong financial health as the financial year progresses toward March 31, 2026.

