India and South Korea Navigate Toward a Shipbuilding Alliance

India and South Korea are poised to form a strategic alliance in shipbuilding, leveraging Korea's cutting-edge technologies and India's manufacturing prowess. Discussions on Friday highlighted the potential for a partnership that could serve India's domestic demands and position both nations competitively in global markets.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared insights from his meeting with leading South Korean shipping executives, emphasizing the vital role of shipbuilding in meeting India's escalating energy needs. Over USD 150 billion in crude and gas imports reflect the scale of India's shipping demands, yet only 20% of this cargo moves on Indian vessels.

Recent government initiatives, including Rs 69,725 crore in maritime reforms and financial support schemes, aim to foster domestic shipbuilding. Historical roots in maritime trade underline India's strategic focus on revitalizing the sector as a driver of employment and independent growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)