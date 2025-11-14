Left Menu

India and South Korea Navigate Toward a Shipbuilding Alliance

India and South Korea explored a strategic partnership combining Korea's advanced shipbuilding with India's cost-effective manufacturing. This collaboration aims to meet domestic needs and tap into global markets, backed by substantial Indian government investment in maritime and shipbuilding sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:34 IST
India and South Korea Navigate Toward a Shipbuilding Alliance
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in a meeting with Korean officials (Photo/X/@HardeepSPuri). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and South Korea are poised to form a strategic alliance in shipbuilding, leveraging Korea's cutting-edge technologies and India's manufacturing prowess. Discussions on Friday highlighted the potential for a partnership that could serve India's domestic demands and position both nations competitively in global markets.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared insights from his meeting with leading South Korean shipping executives, emphasizing the vital role of shipbuilding in meeting India's escalating energy needs. Over USD 150 billion in crude and gas imports reflect the scale of India's shipping demands, yet only 20% of this cargo moves on Indian vessels.

Recent government initiatives, including Rs 69,725 crore in maritime reforms and financial support schemes, aim to foster domestic shipbuilding. Historical roots in maritime trade underline India's strategic focus on revitalizing the sector as a driver of employment and independent growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CBI Arrests Singapore Man in Rs 32 Crore Bank Fraud

CBI Arrests Singapore Man in Rs 32 Crore Bank Fraud

 India
2
Modi's Campaign Trail: A Roadmap to Bihar Election Victory

Modi's Campaign Trail: A Roadmap to Bihar Election Victory

 India
3
Cash Ur Drive Marketing's Impressive Growth Post-IPO

Cash Ur Drive Marketing's Impressive Growth Post-IPO

 India
4

Axis Max Life: Surges Ahead with Stellar Growth in H1 FY'26

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025