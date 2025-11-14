Left Menu

Maharashtra's Alarming Road Fatalities: A Persistent Crisis

Maharashtra has witnessed 95,722 road fatalities between 2019 and 2025, highlighting a severe issue. The state recorded 26,922 accidents and 11,532 deaths in the first three-quarters of 2025. Major factors include weak enforcement, reckless driving, and overloaded vehicles, despite efforts to curb the trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:58 IST
Maharashtra's Alarming Road Fatalities: A Persistent Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A grim picture of road safety emerges from Maharashtra, where an alarming 95,722 people have died in road accidents between January 2019 and September 2025, according to official data. This persistent problem shows no signs of alleviating, as statistics sourced from the Maharashtra transport department reveal.

In the first three quarters of 2025 alone, the state recorded 26,922 road accidents and 11,532 fatalities, marking a slight rise from 26,719 accidents and 11,573 deaths during the same period last year. In one particularly fatal incident, eight people died when a car was crushed between two container trucks on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, igniting a massive inferno.

India's national road accident toll reached 1,72,890 deaths in 2023, with Maharashtra ranking third after Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Experts attribute the high road death rate to weak enforcement, inadequate driver training, collision-prone roads, and overloaded vehicles. Efforts to reduce fatalities continue, but with mixed results as the numbers steadily climb post-pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CBI Arrests Singapore Man in Rs 32 Crore Bank Fraud

CBI Arrests Singapore Man in Rs 32 Crore Bank Fraud

 India
2
Modi's Campaign Trail: A Roadmap to Bihar Election Victory

Modi's Campaign Trail: A Roadmap to Bihar Election Victory

 India
3
Cash Ur Drive Marketing's Impressive Growth Post-IPO

Cash Ur Drive Marketing's Impressive Growth Post-IPO

 India
4

Axis Max Life: Surges Ahead with Stellar Growth in H1 FY'26

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025