Cash Ur Drive Marketing's Impressive Growth Post-IPO

Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited, a Chandigarh-based advertising powerhouse, has unveiled its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first half of FY26, marking a promising growth trajectory since its IPO.

The company, listed on NSE under CUDML, reported a 22.4% year-on-year increase in revenue from operations, totaling ₹77.86 crore. This growth is attributed to new order acquisitions across different sectors. EBITDA rose by 31.3% to ₹13.55 crore, enhancing the margin to 17.4%, while net profit jumped by 29.5% to ₹10.88 crore, achieving a net profit margin of 14%.

Under the leadership of Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Raghu Khanna, Cash Ur Drive expands its footprint in transit media through strategic partnerships with giants like Uber and ETO Motors. The company is also making strides in green and digital advertising. With industry accolades in hand, it plans to bolster its presence in sustainable transit and digital outdoor advertising.