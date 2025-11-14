Left Menu

Cash Ur Drive Marketing's Impressive Growth Post-IPO

Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited reports robust financial results for H1 FY26. With a 22.4% increase in operations revenue and a significant rise in net profits, the company strengthens its position in transit media. Key partnerships and a focus on sustainability reflect its commitment to long-term growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:04 IST
Cash Ur Drive Marketing's Impressive Growth Post-IPO
CASHurDRIVE Delivers Best-Ever Half-Year Performance Revenue up 22.4 percent YoY with Net Profit crossing INR 10 crores EBITDA grew by 31.3 percent YoY. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited, a Chandigarh-based advertising powerhouse, has unveiled its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first half of FY26, marking a promising growth trajectory since its IPO.

The company, listed on NSE under CUDML, reported a 22.4% year-on-year increase in revenue from operations, totaling ₹77.86 crore. This growth is attributed to new order acquisitions across different sectors. EBITDA rose by 31.3% to ₹13.55 crore, enhancing the margin to 17.4%, while net profit jumped by 29.5% to ₹10.88 crore, achieving a net profit margin of 14%.

Under the leadership of Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Raghu Khanna, Cash Ur Drive expands its footprint in transit media through strategic partnerships with giants like Uber and ETO Motors. The company is also making strides in green and digital advertising. With industry accolades in hand, it plans to bolster its presence in sustainable transit and digital outdoor advertising.

TRENDING

1
Reliance Industries to Establish Major AI Data Centre in Andhra Pradesh

Reliance Industries to Establish Major AI Data Centre in Andhra Pradesh

 Global
2
Blood Thinners: A Crucial Choice for Diabetic Heart Patients

Blood Thinners: A Crucial Choice for Diabetic Heart Patients

 Global
3
Keep Your Cool: Sounce's Innovative Cooling Solutions for Tech Gadgets

Keep Your Cool: Sounce's Innovative Cooling Solutions for Tech Gadgets

 India
4
Bumrah's Fiery Spell Puts India on Top Against South Africa

Bumrah's Fiery Spell Puts India on Top Against South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025