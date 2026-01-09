India's Timeless Commitment to Climate Sustainability

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan underscored India's longstanding dedication to climate sustainability during his address at the Bharat Climate Forum 2026. He highlighted that India's engagement with environmental conservation is embedded in its ancient civilisational ethos, long predating modern sustainability concerns.

Radhakrishnan noted the nation's traditional practices in water conservation, sustainable agriculture, and biodiversity preservation. He emphasized India's Panchamrit commitments, announced at COP-26, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2070 while aligning with development priorities and responsibilities towards future generations.

The vice president pointed out India's strides in clean-technology manufacturing and renewable energy, asserting that the country's global leadership in initiatives like the International Solar Alliance exemplifies its collaborative approach to global climate challenges. He advocated for homegrown technology to secure a sustainable future for the nation.