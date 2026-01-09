Left Menu

India's Timeless Commitment to Climate Sustainability

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized India's historical commitment to climate sustainability, rooted in its civilisational ethos, during the Bharat Climate Forum 2026. He highlighted India's traditional conservation practices, commitment to net-zero emissions, investment in clean technology, and leadership in global climate initiatives like the International Solar Alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:21 IST
India's Timeless Commitment to Climate Sustainability
Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan underscored India's longstanding dedication to climate sustainability during his address at the Bharat Climate Forum 2026. He highlighted that India's engagement with environmental conservation is embedded in its ancient civilisational ethos, long predating modern sustainability concerns.

Radhakrishnan noted the nation's traditional practices in water conservation, sustainable agriculture, and biodiversity preservation. He emphasized India's Panchamrit commitments, announced at COP-26, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2070 while aligning with development priorities and responsibilities towards future generations.

The vice president pointed out India's strides in clean-technology manufacturing and renewable energy, asserting that the country's global leadership in initiatives like the International Solar Alliance exemplifies its collaborative approach to global climate challenges. He advocated for homegrown technology to secure a sustainable future for the nation.

TRENDING

1
Influencer's Arrest Sparks Social Media Storm Over Derogatory Comments

Influencer's Arrest Sparks Social Media Storm Over Derogatory Comments

 India
2
Winter Storm Disrupts Volkswagen Production in Germany

Winter Storm Disrupts Volkswagen Production in Germany

 Global
3
Delhi High Court Upholds Election Commission's Authority on Party Recognition

Delhi High Court Upholds Election Commission's Authority on Party Recognitio...

 India
4
GM Faces $6 Billion Hit as EV Ambitions Stumble

GM Faces $6 Billion Hit as EV Ambitions Stumble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy poverty in Europe tied to how efficient industry uses energy

From crop monitoring to AI analytics, drones redefine smart agriculture

Sustainable e-learning seen as essential to future of global education

Consumer behavior signals structural shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026