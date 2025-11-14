Left Menu

Marico Ltd Reports Resilient Performance Amid Inflationary Pressures

Homegrown FMCG major Marico Ltd reported a slight dip in Q2 net profit to Rs 432 crore, attributed to rising commodity costs. Despite challenges, the company saw a 31% revenue boost, driven by robust domestic and international growth. Marico continues to invest in brand strength and portfolio diversification.

FMCG giant Marico Ltd announced a marginal drop in its net profit for the September quarter, hitting Rs 432 crore due to inflationary pressures and a high base. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 433 crore in the same quarter last year.

Despite these challenges, Marico's revenue from operations soared by 31% to Rs 3,482 crore year-on-year, with consistent growth in both domestic and international markets. The company attributes its robust performance to sustained demand for its key brands like Saffola and Parachute, even amid global economic headwinds.

CEO Saugata Gupta emphasized the company's resilience in tough market conditions, highlighting significant gains in market share and volume growth. Shares of Marico Ltd rose 2.41% post-announcement, signaling investor confidence in its strategic direction and future prospects.

