India is actively engaged in forging stronger economic ties through negotiations for free trade agreements with key global players, including the US, the European Union, and several other nations. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted India's ongoing efforts to promote a free flow of goods, services, and capital on a global scale.

Minister Goyal announced potential collaborations with the Andhra Pradesh government to establish Andhra Mandapam, a world-class convention centre, marking a significant move towards enhancing infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, has expressed commitment to providing necessary resources for its development.

In an effort to boost technological advancement, Minister Goyal laid the foundation for Drone City and Space City in Andhra Pradesh, positioning India as a self-reliant hub in drone technology. These initiatives reflect India's trust-based diplomacy and growing network of Free Trade Agreements, fostering long-term partnerships amidst global protectionism.