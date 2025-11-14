Left Menu

Forging Global Connections: India's Ambitious Trade and Tech Initiatives

India is actively negotiating free trade agreements with several countries to boost trade relations. Concurrently, initiatives are being planned, such as developing a convention center in Andhra Pradesh and establishing Drone City. These efforts aim to strengthen India's global presence and foster economic growth amid world protectionism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is actively engaged in forging stronger economic ties through negotiations for free trade agreements with key global players, including the US, the European Union, and several other nations. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted India's ongoing efforts to promote a free flow of goods, services, and capital on a global scale.

Minister Goyal announced potential collaborations with the Andhra Pradesh government to establish Andhra Mandapam, a world-class convention centre, marking a significant move towards enhancing infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, has expressed commitment to providing necessary resources for its development.

In an effort to boost technological advancement, Minister Goyal laid the foundation for Drone City and Space City in Andhra Pradesh, positioning India as a self-reliant hub in drone technology. These initiatives reflect India's trust-based diplomacy and growing network of Free Trade Agreements, fostering long-term partnerships amidst global protectionism.

