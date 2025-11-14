Left Menu

Ventive Hospitality Reports Record Growth and Strategic Expansions in Q2 FY26

Ventive Hospitality Ltd announced a notable 28% increase in revenue and a 50% rise in EBITDA for Q2 FY26. The company highlighted strategic expansions including the acquisition of Hilton Goa Resort. Continued growth in its hospitality business has positioned Ventive favorably for further revenue and margin growth.

Ventive Hospitality Ltd has reported impressive financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, with a consolidated revenue increase of 28% year-on-year, reaching Rs 554 crore. The company's EBITDA also soared by 50%, bringing it to Rs 255 crore, showcasing a strong financial performance.

Highlighting strategic advancements, Ventive has expanded its presence in the leisure market by acquiring a 76% stake in Hilton Goa Resort. Additionally, it plans to acquire a majority stake in Soho House India, which aligns with its strategy to double its key count over the next five years.

CEO Ranjit Batra attributed the company's success to its diversified portfolio and disciplined execution amidst a challenging market. With a continued focus on luxury and strategic acquisitions, Ventive is poised for sustained growth in both revenue and margins.

