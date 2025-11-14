Left Menu

Traffic Troubles on Ghodbunder Road: Solutions Unveiled at Civic Meet

A crucial meeting led by local MP Naresh Mhaske addressed traffic issues on Thane's Ghodbunder Road, proposing immediate repairs and highlighting the Delhi-Mumbai Freight Corridor's future impact. Civic chief Saurabh Rao ensured readiness for road maintenance, while local organization representatives emphasized further connectivity improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:06 IST
Traffic Troubles on Ghodbunder Road: Solutions Unveiled at Civic Meet
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane civic body convened on Friday to address the pressing traffic issues plaguing the arterial Ghodbunder Road. Spearheaded by local Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske, the meeting garnered attendance from Thane civic chief Saurabh Rao and officials from MMRDA, PWD, and the Regional Transport Office.

The Delhi-Mumbai Freight Corridor, slated to launch in March 2026, promises a significant reduction in congestion as container traffic from Jawaharlal Nehru Port reroutes. This was affirmed by Mhaske, who called for immediate road repairs, especially focusing on the flyover, with a deadline pegged at December 10.

Rao assured that the Thane Municipal Corporation stands ready to assume responsibility for road maintenance once initial upgrades are completed. Representatives from the 'Justice for Ghodbunder Road' organization also participated in this pivotal meeting, spotlighting the need for a connecting link from Khaniwade to Amne.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Azerbaijan Protests Russian Missile Strike on Embassy in Kyiv

Azerbaijan Protests Russian Missile Strike on Embassy in Kyiv

 Global
2
Dr. Adil Ahmed: Under Scrutiny Amid Terror Links Allegations

Dr. Adil Ahmed: Under Scrutiny Amid Terror Links Allegations

 India
3
Political Fallout: The Human Cost of Bengal's Electoral Roll Revision

Political Fallout: The Human Cost of Bengal's Electoral Roll Revision

 India
4
SEBI Chairperson Highlights Booming Investor Confidence and Market Growth

SEBI Chairperson Highlights Booming Investor Confidence and Market Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025