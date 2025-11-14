Traffic Troubles on Ghodbunder Road: Solutions Unveiled at Civic Meet

The Thane civic body convened on Friday to address the pressing traffic issues plaguing the arterial Ghodbunder Road. Spearheaded by local Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske, the meeting garnered attendance from Thane civic chief Saurabh Rao and officials from MMRDA, PWD, and the Regional Transport Office.

The Delhi-Mumbai Freight Corridor, slated to launch in March 2026, promises a significant reduction in congestion as container traffic from Jawaharlal Nehru Port reroutes. This was affirmed by Mhaske, who called for immediate road repairs, especially focusing on the flyover, with a deadline pegged at December 10.

Rao assured that the Thane Municipal Corporation stands ready to assume responsibility for road maintenance once initial upgrades are completed. Representatives from the 'Justice for Ghodbunder Road' organization also participated in this pivotal meeting, spotlighting the need for a connecting link from Khaniwade to Amne.

(With inputs from agencies.)