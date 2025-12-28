Left Menu

Tragedy in Paramaribo: Violent Attack Leaves Nine Dead in Suriname

A violent attack in Suriname's capital, Paramaribo, left nine people dead, including five children. A sixth child and an adult were injured. Police apprehended the suspect, shooting him in the legs as he resisted arrest with a sharp object. Investigations into the tragedy are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 23:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking incident in Paramaribo, Suriname, nine individuals, including five children, lost their lives when a man wielding a sharp object launched a fatal attack. The assault, which occurred overnight from Saturday to early Sunday, devastated the community as authorities scrambled to piece together the tragic events.

In addition to the fatalities, a sixth child and an adult sustained injuries and received medical attention at a local hospital. The assailant reportedly turned on police officers with the same weapon, prompting them to shoot him in the legs to facilitate his arrest, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

The motive behind the brutal attack remains unclear, as investigators continue their work to understand what led to such senseless violence. Community members are in mourning, grappling with the sudden loss and joining officials in searching for answers while providing support to the families affected by this horrific tragedy.

