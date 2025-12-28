FBI Cracks Down on Fraud in Minnesota's Somali Community

The FBI is intensifying efforts to tackle extensive fraud operations in Minnesota. According to Director Kash Patel, resources are focused on uncovering schemes exploiting federal programs, particularly in the Somali immigrant community.

The Trump administration has highlighted Minnesota as a focal point for these fraud cases, implicating millions of dollars meant for social services. President Trump has used this issue to criticize the Somali diaspora and Democratic Governor Tim Walz, his opponent in the 2024 election. CBS News, referencing the U.S. Attorney's Office, notes that many individuals charged are of Somali descent.

The controversy heightened after a recent report exposed allegedly defunct daycare centers receiving public funds. This triggered reactions from figures like U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer and Vice President JD Vance, who called for accountability from Governor Walz.

(With inputs from agencies.)