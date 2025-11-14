Cooperatives: The Heartbeat of India's Progress

At the 72nd state-level cooperative week in Sonipat, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the critical role of cooperatives in India's development. Emphasizing villages as the soul of the nation, Saini advocated for cooperation as the pathway to progress.

The event aligns with the 'Year of Cooperatives,' focusing on prosperity through cooperation and self-reliance. Saini urged the youth to embrace new mindsets and leverage Digital India to elevate cooperatives to global prominence.

Documenting the strides in Haryana's cooperative sector, Saini noted initiatives such as distributing RuPay Kisan Credit Cards to 3 lakh farmers and no-interest crop loans for timely repaying members. He also mentioned major developments like the Rs 180 crore mega food park project, underscoring ongoing efforts to fortify cooperatives' impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)