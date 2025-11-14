Left Menu

Cooperatives: The Heartbeat of India's Progress

Haryana's Chief Minister emphasized the pivotal role of cooperatives in India's growth during the 72nd state-level cooperative week in Sonipat. He urged youth involvement and highlighted government initiatives like RuPay Kisan Credit Cards and interest-free loans for timely-paying farmers, aiming for a transformative cooperative movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haryana | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:10 IST
Cooperatives: The Heartbeat of India's Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the 72nd state-level cooperative week in Sonipat, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the critical role of cooperatives in India's development. Emphasizing villages as the soul of the nation, Saini advocated for cooperation as the pathway to progress.

The event aligns with the 'Year of Cooperatives,' focusing on prosperity through cooperation and self-reliance. Saini urged the youth to embrace new mindsets and leverage Digital India to elevate cooperatives to global prominence.

Documenting the strides in Haryana's cooperative sector, Saini noted initiatives such as distributing RuPay Kisan Credit Cards to 3 lakh farmers and no-interest crop loans for timely repaying members. He also mentioned major developments like the Rs 180 crore mega food park project, underscoring ongoing efforts to fortify cooperatives' impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Azerbaijan Protests Russian Missile Strike on Embassy in Kyiv

Azerbaijan Protests Russian Missile Strike on Embassy in Kyiv

 Global
2
Dr. Adil Ahmed: Under Scrutiny Amid Terror Links Allegations

Dr. Adil Ahmed: Under Scrutiny Amid Terror Links Allegations

 India
3
Political Fallout: The Human Cost of Bengal's Electoral Roll Revision

Political Fallout: The Human Cost of Bengal's Electoral Roll Revision

 India
4
SEBI Chairperson Highlights Booming Investor Confidence and Market Growth

SEBI Chairperson Highlights Booming Investor Confidence and Market Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025