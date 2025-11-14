Left Menu

Routine Training Flight Ends in Crash Near Chennai

An Indian Air Force PC-7 Mk II trainer aircraft crashed near Tambaram, Chennai, during a routine training mission. The pilot ejected safely, and no damage to civil property occurred. A Court of Inquiry has been set up to investigate the cause of the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:33 IST
An Indian Air Force aircraft on a routine training mission crashed near Tambaram, Chennai, on Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The pilot successfully ejected and there were no reports of damage to civil property, the Indian Air Force announced.

The incident involved a PC-7 Mk II trainer aircraft that crashed at approximately 14:25 near Tambaram. A spokesperson from the IAF's Media Coordination Centre confirmed that a Court of Inquiry has been constituted to determine the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

