Railway Ministry's Call to Action: Bridging Training Gaps for Safety

The Railway Ministry has instructed its zones to enhance staff training and fill faculty vacancies. This comes after reports revealed gaps in training, potentially impacting train safety. The ministry emphasized creating an efficient workforce attuned to technological advancements and stressed the importance of utilizing allocated training funds effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Ministry has issued a directive to its zones, emphasizing the urgent need to bolster staff training and address faculty vacancies. This move follows reports from parliamentary committees highlighting deficiencies in personnel training that could compromise train safety.

In response to the committees' observations, the ministry stressed the necessity of developing a workforce attuned to future technological advancements. It underscored the importance of regular monitoring and recording of training processes at all levels to ensure comprehensive compliance.

The ministry also noted significant underutilization of training funds and vacancies in training institutes. It urged zones to implement measures for the effective allocation and use of these resources, aligning with modernization efforts within Indian Railways.

