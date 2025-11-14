AfDB Approves $211M to Transform Eastern Angola Into Regional Food Hub

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved a $211.4 million financing package for an ambitious agricultural transformation project in eastern Angola—one of the most significant investments in the country’s food systems in decades. The Eastern Region Agricultural Value Chain Development Project aims to dramatically increase agricultural production, expand agro-processing capacity, and generate thousands of jobs across a region long constrained by underinvestment, conflict, and geographic isolation.

The initiative positions Angola’s eastern provinces as a major future supplier of food to domestic and regional markets, leveraging the area’s rich agro-ecological potential and strategic location along the Lobito Corridor, a key trade and transport route linking Angola to Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and global export markets.

A Major Investment to Strengthen Food Security and Create Jobs

The project will create 7,500 direct jobs, with half dedicated to women and one-third to young people, and is expected to benefit 1.2 million people across six provinces: Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul, Moxico, Moxico Leste, Cuando, and Cubango. The initiative brings together multiple financing sources, including:

$190.4 million AfDB loan

$20 million from the Rome Process / Mattei Plan Financing Facility

$1 million grant from the Transition Support Facility (TSF) Pillar IV

The Government of Angola will also contribute $100 million in parallel financing, covering subsidies, local staffing, logistics, and support through existing credit lines.

Unlocking the Potential of an Underdeveloped Agricultural Frontier

Despite having 35 million hectares of arable land, Angola cultivates only 17%, forcing the country to import billions of dollars’ worth of food annually. The eastern region—rich in water, fertile soils, and suitable climates—has remained underdeveloped due to poor infrastructure, limited investment, and the long-lasting effects of conflict.

AfDB Country Manager for Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe, Pietro Toigo, emphasized the project’s transformative vision:

“This project is key to turning the Lobito Corridor from a logistics route into a development engine. By combining climate-smart technology, mechanization, and youth empowerment, we are investing in Angola’s food sovereignty and long-term prosperity.”

Three Strategic Components to Transform Food Production

The project will activate a comprehensive suite of interventions to enhance agricultural output, link farmers to markets, and build climate resilience.

1. Boosting Agricultural Productivity at Scale

This component focuses on expanding production using modern, climate-resilient technologies:

Deployment of high-yielding, climate-resilient seeds through TAAT (Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation)

Rehabilitation of 2,500 hectares of irrigation infrastructure

Development of 150,000 hectares of new farmland—opening vast areas for cereal and rice production

Establishment of 3,000 Farmer Field Schools to train smallholder farmers using hands-on, practical learning

Six agribusiness centers will support processing, value addition, entrepreneurship, and provide shared machinery, while targeting youth and women-led enterprises.

2. Improving Market Access and Rural Infrastructure

A total of 400 km of climate-resilient feeder roads will be rehabilitated to connect remote communities to markets, processing centers, and export routes along the Lobito Corridor.

This infrastructure will reduce transportation costs, minimize post-harvest losses, and improve farmers’ profitability. With tightly integrated logistics, Angola’s eastern region could become a major agricultural supplier for the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

3. Expanding Fertilizer Access and Agriculture Technology

Fertilizer use in Angola remains extremely low at 7.9 kg per hectare, far below regional and global averages. To transform soil productivity, the project partners with the African Fertilizer Financing Mechanism (AFFM) to introduce a Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme enabling the delivery of 360,000 metric tons of fertilizer over the project period.

Mechanization is another major focus. Six mechanization centers will provide affordable machinery services to 900,000 farmers, half of whom will be women. Training programs will equip young people with skills in:

Mechanical operations and maintenance

Agro-processing

Post-harvest management

Agribusiness entrepreneurship

AfDB Regional Sector Manager Neeraj Vij underlined the inclusive approach:

“By targeting women and youth, we ensure that economic transformation reaches those who need it most. This isn’t just job creation—it’s wealth creation and community empowerment.”

Lobito Corridor: A Game-Changer for Regional Trade

Four of the six beneficiary provinces lie within the rapidly expanding Lobito Corridor Economic Zone—a multi-country initiative with Angola, DRC, and Zambia to open efficient access to the Atlantic Ocean.

The agricultural project will help integrate rural communities into this emerging trade ecosystem. With better infrastructure, Angola’s eastern provinces can become:

Key suppliers of food staples to SADC markets

Exporters of processed agricultural goods

Contributors to regional food security

This is the first AfDB-Italy partnership under the Mattei Plan specifically targeting the Lobito development zone.

Implementation and Long-Term Impact

The project will run from 2026 to 2031 under Angola’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, with close support from local authorities, farmer organizations, and private-sector partners.

Key long-term outcomes include:

Increased domestic food production

Reduced reliance on costly food imports

Higher incomes for smallholder farmers

Enhanced climate resilience

Expansion of regional agricultural trade

Job creation and opportunities for youth and women

Strengthened rural economies along the Lobito Corridor

By addressing infrastructure gaps, boosting productivity, and empowering people, the Eastern Region Agricultural Value Chain Development Project lays the groundwork for a resilient, competitive, and inclusive agricultural sector.