Mizoram's Cooperative Movement: A Boost for Local Enterprises

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma reiterated the state government's commitment to bolstering cooperative societies and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) on Friday.

Speaking at the 72nd All India Cooperative Week, Lalduhoma highlighted the Mizoram Procurement Preference Policy 2025, which was enacted to promote local products.

He commended MULCO for advancing milk production and MAHCO for promoting Mizo handloom products nationally. The CM also praised MAHFED's efforts in marketing local agricultural outputs, vital for Mizoram's economic responsibilities.

