Left Menu

Mizoram's Cooperative Movement: A Boost for Local Enterprises

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasized the government's commitment to strengthening cooperative societies and MSMEs. Highlighting the Mizoram Procurement Preference Policy 2025, he praised local cooperative efforts in expanding Mizo handloom and agricultural sectors. The state attends the All India Cooperative Week to bolster community-focused economic initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:48 IST
Mizoram's Cooperative Movement: A Boost for Local Enterprises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma reiterated the state government's commitment to bolstering cooperative societies and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) on Friday.

Speaking at the 72nd All India Cooperative Week, Lalduhoma highlighted the Mizoram Procurement Preference Policy 2025, which was enacted to promote local products.

He commended MULCO for advancing milk production and MAHCO for promoting Mizo handloom products nationally. The CM also praised MAHFED's efforts in marketing local agricultural outputs, vital for Mizoram's economic responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pune Land Deal Scandal: Sheetal Tejwani on the Run

Pune Land Deal Scandal: Sheetal Tejwani on the Run

 India
2
Haryana Celebrates NDA's Historic Victory in Bihar

Haryana Celebrates NDA's Historic Victory in Bihar

 India
3
Ukraine Ramps Up Production of Cutting-Edge Interceptor Drones

Ukraine Ramps Up Production of Cutting-Edge Interceptor Drones

 Ukraine
4
Tragedy Strikes on Varanasi Road: Hit-and-Run Kills Two

Tragedy Strikes on Varanasi Road: Hit-and-Run Kills Two

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025