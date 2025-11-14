NHAI Calls for Urgent Safety Audit Following Tragic Incident on NH-66
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has tasked Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) Limited with conducting a safety audit for the NH-66 elevated corridor project after a fatal accident. This audit aims to enhance safety standards and may lead to further inspections across the corridor.
- Country:
- India
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has appointed Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) Limited to conduct an urgent safety audit on the NH-66 elevated corridor after a tragic incident resulted in the death of a person. The directive comes in the wake of a girder collapse on Thursday.
The safety audit will ensure that the construction adheres to the highest safety and quality standards. RITES Limited will review the project's execution thoroughly, ensuring compliance with approved construction plans and safeguarding norms as per Indian Road Congress (IRC) guidelines.
This proactive measure highlights NHAI's commitment to public safety and infrastructure development, with potential expansion of safety checks to other sections of NH-66 based on the audit's outcomes.
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Criticizes Punjab Government Over Judiciary Infrastructure Failures
Delhi Drives Towards Electric Future with New EV Charging Infrastructure
Delhi's Electric Bus Revolution: Charging Ahead with Infrastructure Upgrades
GVK Power and Infrastructure Faces Financial Turmoil Amid Insolvency Struggles
Reliance's Bold Leap: Revolutionizing AI Infrastructure and Renewable Energy in Andhra