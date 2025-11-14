Left Menu

NHAI Calls for Urgent Safety Audit Following Tragic Incident on NH-66

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has tasked Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) Limited with conducting a safety audit for the NH-66 elevated corridor project after a fatal accident. This audit aims to enhance safety standards and may lead to further inspections across the corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:40 IST
NHAI Calls for Urgent Safety Audit Following Tragic Incident on NH-66
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has appointed Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) Limited to conduct an urgent safety audit on the NH-66 elevated corridor after a tragic incident resulted in the death of a person. The directive comes in the wake of a girder collapse on Thursday.

The safety audit will ensure that the construction adheres to the highest safety and quality standards. RITES Limited will review the project's execution thoroughly, ensuring compliance with approved construction plans and safeguarding norms as per Indian Road Congress (IRC) guidelines.

This proactive measure highlights NHAI's commitment to public safety and infrastructure development, with potential expansion of safety checks to other sections of NH-66 based on the audit's outcomes.

TRENDING

1
Pune Land Deal Scandal: Sheetal Tejwani on the Run

Pune Land Deal Scandal: Sheetal Tejwani on the Run

 India
2
Haryana Celebrates NDA's Historic Victory in Bihar

Haryana Celebrates NDA's Historic Victory in Bihar

 India
3
Ukraine Ramps Up Production of Cutting-Edge Interceptor Drones

Ukraine Ramps Up Production of Cutting-Edge Interceptor Drones

 Ukraine
4
Tragedy Strikes on Varanasi Road: Hit-and-Run Kills Two

Tragedy Strikes on Varanasi Road: Hit-and-Run Kills Two

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025