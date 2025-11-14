World Bank Launches $80M Project to Boost Resilient Road Connectivity in Haiti

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved a major new investment aimed at transforming rural mobility and strengthening climate resilience across Haiti’s southern and northern regions. The US$80 million Haiti Resilient Corridors Project will rehabilitate critical road networks, restore vital bridges, and enhance the country’s capacity to withstand natural disasters that have repeatedly isolated communities and hindered development.

This large-scale initiative arrives at a pivotal moment for Haiti, a country grappling with overlapping challenges: climate vulnerability, fragile infrastructure, economic instability, and limited access to essential services. The new project seeks to open safer, more reliable transportation corridors connecting rural populations to markets, schools, hospitals, and opportunities — while simultaneously building the foundations of long-term territorial development.

Strengthening Strategic Road Corridors to Support National Development

The project targets rehabilitation and improvement of key transport arteries, including:

National Road 2 (RN2) between Les Cayes, Saint-Louis du Sud, and Port de Saint-Louis du Sud

Departmental Road 41 (RD41) in Sud-Est, stretching from Ouanaminthe to the Dominican Republic border

These routes are vital for internal mobility, regional trade, and cross-border commerce. Improving them will support Haiti’s broader goal of decentralizing its supply chains and strengthening economic resilience outside of Port-au-Prince.

Haiti’s Minister of Public Works, Transportation, and Communications, Raphael Hosty, emphasized the transformative vision behind the project:

“The Haiti Resilient Corridors Project aims to support the decentralization of the country’s logistics and supply chain. We thank the World Bank for its essential support in revitalizing local economies and improving access to infrastructure.”

Responding to Climate Vulnerability and Fragility

Haiti regularly experiences disasters — including hurricanes, storms, floods, and landslides — which devastate infrastructure and block access to essential services. Decades of environmental degradation, including deforestation and soil erosion, compound these vulnerabilities.

According to Anne-Lucie Lefebvre, World Bank Country Manager for Haiti:

“Haiti’s exposure to natural hazards, coupled with vulnerable infrastructure and environmental degradation, deepens poverty. Investment in resilient road infrastructure is crucial to strengthening livelihoods and improving access to essential services.”

The project places climate resilience at the core of its design, focusing on infrastructure capable of withstanding extreme weather.

Rebuilding Critical Bridges and Strengthening Emergency Preparedness

The Haiti Resilient Corridors Project includes the rehabilitation and upgrading of several essential bridges and drainage structures, such as:

La Digue Bridge

Côte-de-Fer Bridge

Mahot Bridge

These structures form key links for rural communities who rely on them for safe passage, especially during rainy seasons when flooding often destroys temporary or poorly built crossings.

The project will also:

Boost the Ministry of Public Works’ capacity for emergency response

Replenish the national stock of emergency bridges

Strengthen geological and climate hazard monitoring capacity

This will ensure Haiti can more rapidly respond to infrastructure failures and maintain mobility during crises.

Rehabilitating Rural Roads to Improve Year-Round Access

The project will upgrade 100 kilometers of tertiary and rural road networks in highly vulnerable departments, including:

South

Nippes

Grand’Anse

Sud-Est

These regions frequently experience isolation during storms or flooding, cutting residents off from healthcare, education, and markets. Upgrading road surfaces, drainage systems, and slope stabilization structures will significantly improve the reliability and safety of rural transport.

Increased rural connectivity will support agriculture, enhance food security, reduce transport time and costs, and enable local enterprises to reach national and international markets.

Creating Jobs and Advancing Gender Inclusion

The project aims to generate 300,000 days of direct local employment in construction, maintenance, and engineering. These jobs will provide critical income opportunities for communities recovering from repeated climatic and economic shocks.

A notable feature of the initiative is its strong emphasis on women’s economic empowerment. The project will:

Train women in the operation of heavy machinery

Offer certification in road construction and maintenance

Promote women’s participation in transport infrastructure projects

Strengthen safety measures to reduce harassment and violence in public transport settings

These efforts respond directly to the heightened risks women face while commuting in compromised infrastructure conditions, particularly during extreme weather.

Institutional Strengthening for Long-Term Resilience

To support sustainable management of the transport sector, the project will fund:

Capacity building for Ministry of Public Works staff

Training for private construction companies

Improved institutional coordination

Enhanced maintenance systems and planning

This institutional investment will help Haiti move toward a more sustainable, well-governed, and climate-resilient transport sector.

Nearly 3 Million People to Benefit

Overall, the project is expected to improve transport connectivity for 2.9 million Haitians, ensuring better access to:

Medical care

Education

Markets and job opportunities

Disaster evacuation routes

Social services

By prioritizing resilience and equity, the Haiti Resilient Corridors Project represents a forward-looking investment in the country’s recovery and long-term development.

Powered by the International Development Association (IDA)

The project is financed by the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA), which provides grants and low-interest loans to the world’s poorest countries. IDA support remains vital to Haiti’s development, helping fund critical investments that foster stability, growth, and improved living conditions in one of the most climate-vulnerable nations in the world.