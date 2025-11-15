Left Menu

Siemens Ltd Faces Profit Dip Despite Revenue Surge

Siemens Ltd reported a 7% decline in year-on-year net profit for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, despite a 16% revenue increase. CEO Sunil Mathur credited growth to mobility and smart infrastructure but cited a one-time gain in 2024 and lower backlog reach as profit impacters.

Siemens Ltd has experienced a 7% drop in its consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 485 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. This represents a decrease from the Rs 523 crore net profit recorded in the same period last year, according to a statement released by the company on Friday.

Despite the drop in profits, Siemens reported an impressive 16% growth in revenue, reaching Rs 5,171 crore, up from Rs 4,457 crore in the comparable quarter of the prior year. CEO Sunil Mathur highlighted strong performance within the company's mobility and smart infrastructure sectors as key drivers of this revenue surge.

Mathur noted a one-time gain of Rs 69 crore from property sales in Q4 FY 2024, which weighed on profits. Additionally, changes were made to the financial year, now running from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2026, to align future fiscal cycles from April 1 to March 31 annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

