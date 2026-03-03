Massive GST Fake Registration Racket Uncovered in North Delhi

In a major breakthrough, the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department, Gurugram, has cracked down on a massive fake GST registration racket operating out of North Delhi. Raids were conducted at several locations, resulting in the discovery of 24 fake firms set up through forged documentation.

These firms reportedly managed to create fake invoices amounting to Rs 734.95 crore, leading to the fraudulent availment of ITC worth Rs 143.05 crore and distribution of ITC reaching Rs 174.72 crore. Officials disclosed that the scheme involved registering 1,400 fake firms under the guise of legitimate businesses.

An individual central to the scam has been detained and is in judicial custody. The investigation has also unearthed the misuse of a job portal to illegally source KYC documents, aided by advertisements for bogus security guard jobs. The case has spurred efforts for further inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)