Tehran Turbulence: Escalating Tensions as Talks Stalled
Iran's ambassador to the UN dismissed immediate negotiations with the US following joint strikes by the US and Israel. Despite previous talks, Iran retaliated, affecting global energy supplies. The conflict's duration remains uncertain, with both Trump and Netanyahu offering open-ended statements.
Iran's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva has dismissed the potential for any current negotiations with the United States following joint military strikes launched by the U.S. and Israel. The situation has led to a series of explosions in Tehran, causing global financial markets to falter as concerns grow over a sustained disruption to energy supplies worldwide.
Ali Bahreini, a leading Iranian diplomat, has made it clear that Iran has not engaged in any direct or indirect dialogue with the U.S. to de-escalate ongoing hostilities or to restart nuclear program talks. His comments reflected skepticism regarding negotiations, emphasizing that Iran sees defense as the primary language of interaction with the U.S.
The conflict has escalated rapidly following initial discussions reportedly facilitated by Oman, with Iran responding through missile and drone attacks on regional targets and disrupting the Strait of Hormuz. While U.S. President Donald Trump suggests the conflict could last several weeks, Israel's strategy appears to be moving ahead of schedule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
