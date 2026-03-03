Left Menu

Punjab Social Welfare Boost: Rs 170 Crore Recovered, New Initiatives Launched

Punjab's Social Security Ministry, led by Baljit Kaur, reclaimed Rs 170 crore from ineligible beneficiaries of the pension scheme and launched several welfare initiatives, including free bus services for women and new hostels. The department aims to ensure dignity and equal opportunity for all through transparent and effective social schemes.

In a significant financial recovery, Punjab's Social Security Ministry, steered by Minister Baljit Kaur, announced the reclamation of Rs 170 crore that had been erroneously credited to deceased and ineligible beneficiaries under the old age pension scheme. The scheme now benefits over 23.62 lakh elderly, ensuring monthly disbursements of Rs 1,500 without error.

The minister unveiled a comprehensive welfare agenda, marking the establishment of two old age homes and five hostels for working women. These facilities, coupled with free bus services for women, aim to bolster social support in Punjab. The department continues to proactively recruit for anganwadi centers, enhancing maternal and child welfare across the state.

Underlining a commitment to educational and social equality, Kaur reported progress with the Ashirwad Scheme and Adarsh Gram Yojana, among others. These initiatives reflect Punjab's dedication to ensure all welfare schemes are executed with transparency, reaching every eligible citizen promptly.

