Dispute Over Adjudicated Electoral Entries Sparks Controversy in West Bengal

A significant conflict has emerged in West Bengal over the status of 60.06 lakh names marked as 'under adjudication' on the latest electoral rolls. The controversy involves the Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal and the state civil service officers' association.

The disagreement came to light when Agarwal hinted that some electoral entries remained undecided due to inaction by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant EROs. This resulted in their referral for adjudication by judicial officers, following an order from the Apex Court.

The West Bengal Civil Service Officers' Association countered these claims, asserting that its members performed their duties diligently. They highlighted that cases were often returned without comments by observers, contributing to the number marked 'under adjudication.' The association sees attempts to blame officers for this issue as demoralizing.

(With inputs from agencies.)