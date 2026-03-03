Left Menu

Dispute Over Adjudicated Electoral Entries Sparks Controversy in West Bengal

A conflict erupted in West Bengal over 60.06 lakh electoral entries marked as 'under adjudication' due to 'logical discrepancies.' Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal suggested state civil service officers failed in their duties, while the officers' association rejected this, claiming diligent performance despite procedural setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant conflict has emerged in West Bengal over the status of 60.06 lakh names marked as 'under adjudication' on the latest electoral rolls. The controversy involves the Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal and the state civil service officers' association.

The disagreement came to light when Agarwal hinted that some electoral entries remained undecided due to inaction by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant EROs. This resulted in their referral for adjudication by judicial officers, following an order from the Apex Court.

The West Bengal Civil Service Officers' Association countered these claims, asserting that its members performed their duties diligently. They highlighted that cases were often returned without comments by observers, contributing to the number marked 'under adjudication.' The association sees attempts to blame officers for this issue as demoralizing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

