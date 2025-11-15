Left Menu

DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments

Dev Information Technology Limited announced its financial results for Q2 FY26, showcasing significant growth in net profit, despite a decline in EBITDA. The IT company reports enhanced client engagement and strategic investments in technology developments, forecasting expansion across various digital sectors globally.

Updated: 15-11-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 13:14 IST
DEVIT Posts Robust Consolidated Total Income of INR 92.64 Cr in H1 FY26. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dev Information Technology Limited, a globally recognized IT services firm, revealed its financial scorecard for the second quarter and half-year of fiscal year 2026, displaying a remarkable net profit surge even as EBITDA dipped. The company's consolidated results detailed a total income increase to ₹49.18 crore, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 1.94% for Q2. However, EBITDA decreased by 66.03% from previous figures, resulting in a reduced margin.

Net profit for the quarter stood impressively at ₹71.88 crore, a jump of over 786%, driven by exceptional gains. Similarly, earnings per share rose by 687.04%, underscoring the financial health and strategic investment outcomes of the organization. Founder and Chairman, Pranav Pandya, highlighted new projects with high-profile clients like RajCOMP Info Services, reinforcing the firm's position within India's thriving digital landscape.

Looking forward, DEV IT's roadmap involves strategic investments in AI, blockchain, and cybersecurity to foster innovation and solidify its competitive edge. The company is cementing its international footprint through partnerships and is set on enhancing recurring revenue via managed services and modernization programs. Their subsidiaries continue to push boundaries, driving innovation under the Dev IT brand, aiming for long-term value creation and market expansion on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

