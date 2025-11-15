DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments

Dev Information Technology Limited, a globally recognized IT services firm, revealed its financial scorecard for the second quarter and half-year of fiscal year 2026, displaying a remarkable net profit surge even as EBITDA dipped. The company's consolidated results detailed a total income increase to ₹49.18 crore, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 1.94% for Q2. However, EBITDA decreased by 66.03% from previous figures, resulting in a reduced margin.

Net profit for the quarter stood impressively at ₹71.88 crore, a jump of over 786%, driven by exceptional gains. Similarly, earnings per share rose by 687.04%, underscoring the financial health and strategic investment outcomes of the organization. Founder and Chairman, Pranav Pandya, highlighted new projects with high-profile clients like RajCOMP Info Services, reinforcing the firm's position within India's thriving digital landscape.

Looking forward, DEV IT's roadmap involves strategic investments in AI, blockchain, and cybersecurity to foster innovation and solidify its competitive edge. The company is cementing its international footprint through partnerships and is set on enhancing recurring revenue via managed services and modernization programs. Their subsidiaries continue to push boundaries, driving innovation under the Dev IT brand, aiming for long-term value creation and market expansion on a global scale.

