Left Menu

A-1 Ltd Embraces Clean Mobility: Major Shift in Strategy

A-1 Ltd announces a strategic pivot by diversifying into the electric vehicle industry. The company also approved a bonus share issue and a stock split to enhance liquidity. Expansion of subsidiary A-1 Sureja Industries into EV-related sectors is also planned, alongside increasing its authorised share capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:08 IST
A-1 Ltd Embraces Clean Mobility: Major Shift in Strategy
  • Country:
  • India

A-1 Ltd, a leading chemical trading and logistics company, announced a strategic transition into the electric vehicle sector, marking a significant shift from its traditional chemical business. The company aims to tap into the burgeoning clean mobility market in India.

To boost liquidity and make its shares more affordable, the board has approved a bonus issue in a 3:1 ratio and a 10:1 stock split. The authorised share capital is also proposed to be increased from Rs 20 crore to Rs 46 crore, pending shareholder approval.

Additionally, A-1 Ltd plans to expand its subsidiary, A-1 Sureja Industries, into new EV-related verticals, focusing on R&D, battery technology, EV components, and smart charging infrastructure. This strategic move is set to position A-1 Ltd as a key player in the clean mobility sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AP CM Naidu says Bihar victory endorsement of Modi’s development agenda, ‘right governance is right politics’.

AP CM Naidu says Bihar victory endorsement of Modi’s development agenda, ‘ri...

 India
2
AP CM Naidu says his relations with Modi are very good; ‘we are very close to him, never had personal problems’.

AP CM Naidu says his relations with Modi are very good; ‘we are very close t...

 India
3
Jammu and Kashmir Government Pledges Support After Tragic Nowgam Blast

Jammu and Kashmir Government Pledges Support After Tragic Nowgam Blast

 India
4
Pune Land Sale Scandal: Government Acres Sold Illegally in Tathawade

Pune Land Sale Scandal: Government Acres Sold Illegally in Tathawade

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025