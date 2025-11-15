Left Menu

Tragic Collision at Panambur Junction: A Tale of Speed and Sudden Stops

A tragic chain collision at Panambur junction claimed three lives after a cow's unexpected road crossing led a gas tanker to halt. An autorickshaw and SUV stopped safely, but a following tanker failed to brake, causing the crash. Authorities are investigating potential causes such as speed or brake failure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:42 IST
A tragic incident at Panambur junction claimed three lives on Saturday, highlighting the perils of sudden road stoppages.

A collision involving two tankers, an autorickshaw, and an SUV was triggered when a cow attempted to cross the road. The gas tanker abruptly stopped, managing to avoid the animal. The autorickshaw and SUV behind managed to halt safely but a second approaching tanker couldn't brake in time, crashing into the stationary SUV.

The force of the crash was so severe that it pushed the SUV aside and crushed the autorickshaw between the tankers. Traffic was subsequently disrupted for over an hour. Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway to determine whether excessive speed or brake failure played a role in the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

