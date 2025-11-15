Left Menu

Investment Clash: Tamil Nadu's Industrial Struggle Amidst Political Criticism

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu, led by CM M K Stalin, faces criticism from AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and former BJP chief K Annamalai over a South Korean company moving its planned investment to Andhra Pradesh. State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa defended the government's strategic investment decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:54 IST
Investment Clash: Tamil Nadu's Industrial Struggle Amidst Political Criticism
Tamil Nadu's DMK government faces intense scrutiny as a South Korean company reconsiders its investment, opting for neighboring Andhra Pradesh instead. This move has sparked criticism from political figures including AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and former BJP chief K Annamalai.

Annamalai accused the DMK leadership, particularly CM M K Stalin and Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, of complacency resulting in the loss of a Rs 1,720 crore investment by South Korea's Hwaseung. The decision impacts job creation in Tamil Nadu, a move Annamalai called a "missed opportunity."

In defense, Minister Rajaa highlighted Tamil Nadu's strong investment portfolio and strategic focus on skill-based job creation. Despite opposition claims, he assured that new investment announcements are forthcoming to reinforce the state's industrial reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

