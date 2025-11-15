Inflation Tug-of-War: Trump and Biden's Economic Struggles

Donald Trump is navigating familiar territory as he attempts to tackle the high cost of living, mirroring the economic challenges faced by former President Joe Biden. Both leaders focused on job creation and reducing prescription drug costs while trying to curb inflation.

Trump's recent moves, including a USD 2,000 tariff rebate and extending mortgage terms, have been criticized as insufficient in combating inflation. Voters' patience may be waning as his promises of immediate economic improvement remain unmet amid reports of ineffective measures.

The inflation debate has Republicans claiming Biden's policies intensified the issue, while Democrats use the same argument against Trump. His tariff policies and regulatory changes are under scrutiny. The political repercussions are significant, with voter dissatisfaction mounting.