Maruti Suzuki Recalls Grand Vitara Units Over Fuel Indicator Fault

Maruti Suzuki India is recalling 39,506 units of the Grand Vitara due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator. The recall affects models manufactured between December 9, 2024, and April 29, 2025. Affected owners will be contacted for a free inspection and replacement of the faulty speedometer assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maruti Suzuki India has announced a recall of 39,506 Grand Vitara vehicles to address a defect in the fuel indicator system. The models impacted were produced between December 9, 2024, and April 29, 2025, as stated in a recent regulatory filing.

The recall was prompted by suspicions that the fuel level indicator and warning light within the speedometer assembly may not accurately convey fuel status, potentially misleading vehicle owners, the company revealed.

Owners of the affected vehicles will be proactively contacted by Maruti Suzuki's authorized dealer workshops to arrange for a complimentary inspection and replacement of the flawed components, ensuring customer safety and satisfaction.

