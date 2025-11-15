Maruti Suzuki Recalls Grand Vitara Units Over Fuel Indicator Fault

Maruti Suzuki India has announced a recall of 39,506 Grand Vitara vehicles to address a defect in the fuel indicator system. The models impacted were produced between December 9, 2024, and April 29, 2025, as stated in a recent regulatory filing.

The recall was prompted by suspicions that the fuel level indicator and warning light within the speedometer assembly may not accurately convey fuel status, potentially misleading vehicle owners, the company revealed.

Owners of the affected vehicles will be proactively contacted by Maruti Suzuki's authorized dealer workshops to arrange for a complimentary inspection and replacement of the flawed components, ensuring customer safety and satisfaction.