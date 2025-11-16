Traffic Alert: 16-Hour Closure of Vidyasagar Setu for Maintenance

In a significant move for infrastructure upkeep, the Vidyasagar Setu in Kolkata will be closed for a comprehensive 16-hour maintenance session on Sunday, according to police reports.

Authorities confirmed that the bridge will be inaccessible to vehicular traffic from 5 am to 9 pm as engineers work to replace vital structural components such as stay cables, holding-down cables, and bearings. Traffic heading west along AJC Bose Road will be rerouted via Hastings Crossing to St George's Gate Road and Strand Road for continuity to Howrah Bridge, stated a police spokesperson.

Additionally, vehicles from Kidderpore will be redirected through provided corridors, utilizing Red Road and the 11 Furlong Gate route. The police officer emphasized that all ramps and approaches to the Setu will be temporarily closed during this maintenance period.

(With inputs from agencies.)